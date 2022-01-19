Steelbird launches new helmet that saves the rider's neck from chilly air

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Steelbird claims the new SA-2 2-in-1 helmet comes with a winter padding liner that is capable of keeping the rider warm in winters while riding.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 11:16 AM
Steelbird on Wednesday has announced the launch of the SA-2' 2-in-1 helmet that is claimed to protect a rider's neck from the chilly air in winter. The company claims that the new BIS certified helmet's interior is adjustable according to the season ensuring better convenience for the rider.

(Also Read: Rising road accidents bringing focus on two-wheeler helmets: Steelbird Group MD)

The company also claims that the new SA-2 2-in-1 helmet comes with a winter padding liner that is capable of keeping the rider warm in winters while riding. The detachable interior of these helmets is claimed to help the rider to change the interior according to the season. The helmet gets a detachable waterproof neck pad with zip, which is capable of blocking the air during winters.

Summer interior is also a part of this helmet and comes along with it. Steelbird claims the helmet will ensure a comfortable ride for the user, even during long long rides.

The helmet is claimed to come with a polycarbonate (PC) anti-scratch coated visor fitted with an anti-fog shield that prevents fog build up on the visor and reduces the risk of accidents during winters.

Speaking about the launch of the new helmet, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird, has said that the helmet has been designed and built keeping the harsh winters in mind. 

"SA 2 (2-in-1) helmet is not only meant for the safety of the rider but also for their comfortable ride. Its features properly take care of your personal hygiene and keeps you warm without compromising the fashion elements of the helmet," said Kapoor.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 11:13 AM IST
TAGS: Steelbird helmet Steelbird motorcycle helmet
