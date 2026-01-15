Steelbird introduces Base X smart riding technology at 5,999

HT Auto
  • Steelbird has officially launched Base X, a new smart riding technology integrated into its Fighter helmet series. Priced at 5,999, the system is designed to enhance the riding experience by blending connectivity with safety.

Steelbird Base X helmet
Steelbird Base X
Steelbird Base X helmet
Steelbird Base X

Steelbird, on Thursday, announced the launch of Base X, its latest smart riding technology. Integrated into the Steelbird Fighter helmet range, Base X introduces connectivity, control, and innovation to establish new smart technology for modern riders, enabling riders to stay connected without compromising on safety.

“Riding today is not just about reaching a destination, it’s about the experience along the way. With Base X, Steelbird is introducing a new era of smart riding technology that allows riders to control essential functions effortlessly while staying focused on the road. This innovation reflects our vision of blending safety, comfort, and technology into every ride," said Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India.

Also Read : Steelbird Ignyte IGN-7 helmet review: Global-level protection at affordable cost

Steelbird Base X Smart System Features

  • According to the company, the Base X smart system is designed for intuitive, hands-free control while on the move.
  • Additionally, the Base X system has a magnetic lock and smart power control that allows the system to be locked by a magnetic buckle. Once locked, it will power on to connect instantly and will switch off automatically when removed.
  • Secondly, it has music control allowing the rider to play, pause, skip tracks and adjust volume on the go.
  • Thirdly, the Base X system gets voice assistant integration. Holding the ‘+’ button for three seconds will activate Google Assistant or Siri.
  • In addition to that, the rider can choose riding mode experience from three different modes on the Base X system, including Glide mode, Beast mode and Relax mode.
  • Notably, the system further boasts customisable colour options when it comes to smart rear indicator lights, enhancing on-road visibility, especially at night or going through a poorly lit patch of road.
  • Furthermore, the Base X system is equipped with Type-C charging and offers up to 48 hours of continuous playback for long rides and everyday commutes.

The Base X smart system has been introduced in the Indian market for a price of 5,999. The company states that the introduction of Base X smart system brings the smart helmet technology to the spotlight of Indian motorcycle and riding culture, allowing riders to invest in advanced features while making them accessible and practical.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2026, 16:48 pm IST

