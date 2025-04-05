Sold his bike for oxygen cylinders during Covid, Harshvardhan Rane brings home a custom RE Shotgun 650

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, known for his roles in Sanam Teri Kasam, Tara vs Bilal, Dange, The Miranda Brothers, and more, recently brought home a custom Shotgun 650 gifted by Royal Enfield. The actor had sold his Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 during the Covid pandemic in 2021 in exchange for three oxygen cylinders. The motorcycle maker has now gifted Rane a custom Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 as a one-of-one build.

Rane recently took to social media to share images of his new prized possession. Sharing pictures on Instagram, he captioned the post, “What’s yours will find you!" He also shared a video of the unveiling of the custom-built bike while detailing all the changes on the motorcycle.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first ride review: Setting new benchmark

Harshvardhan Rane's 1-of-1 all-aluminium Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Harshvardhan Rane designed the all-aluminium Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 that gets a bare-metal body appearance. The custom bits include a handcrafted aluminum fuel tank, custom aluminum top yoke, a billet seat with premium leather upholstery, custom-fabricated swingarm, precision-machined billet wheels, integrated meters housed in the nacelle, unique custom panels, sleek billet turn signals, and dual-disc front brake conversion.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specifications

It’s unclear if there were any changes to the powertrain of the Shotgun 650. The stock version draws power from the familiar 648 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled motor that develops 46.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by Showa USD front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The bike has been upgraded to dual discs at the front for better braking, with a single disc brake at the rear. The Shotgun 650 comes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read : Actor Harshvardhan Rane brings home the Toyota Hycross Hybrid

Harshvardhan Rane previously owned the Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 finished in a yellow paint scheme. The actor also has the BMW R nineT Scrambler, a custom-built Force campervan, and a Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: