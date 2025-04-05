HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Sold His Bike For Oxygen Cylinders During Covid, Harshvardhan Rane Brings Home A Custom Re Shotgun 650

Sold his bike for oxygen cylinders during Covid, Harshvardhan Rane brings home a custom RE Shotgun 650

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2025, 16:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Harshvardhan Rane had sold his Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 during the Covid pandemic in 2021 in exchange for three oxygen cylinders. He has now received a one-of-one custom-built Shotgun 650.
Harshvardhan Rane Royal Enfield
Rane recently took to social media to share images of his new prized possession (Instagram/harshvardhanrane)
Harshvardhan Rane Royal Enfield
Rane recently took to social media to share images of his new prized possession

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, known for his roles in Sanam Teri Kasam, Tara vs Bilal, Dange, The Miranda Brothers, and more, recently brought home a custom Shotgun 650 gifted by Royal Enfield. The actor had sold his Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 during the Covid pandemic in 2021 in exchange for three oxygen cylinders. The motorcycle maker has now gifted Rane a custom Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 as a one-of-one build.

Rane recently took to social media to share images of his new prized possession. Sharing pictures on Instagram, he captioned the post, “What’s yours will find you!" He also shared a video of the unveiling of the custom-built bike while detailing all the changes on the motorcycle.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Engine Icon648 cc Mileage Icon22 kmpl
₹ 3.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon27.0 kmpl
₹ 3.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Zontes Gk350 (HT Auto photo)
Zontes GK350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon26.7 kmpl
₹ 3.37 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bsa Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BSA Scrambler 650
Engine Icon650 cc
₹ 3.40 - 3.60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Bear 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bear 650
Engine Icon648 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 (HT Auto photo)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon29 kmpl
₹ 2.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first ride review: Setting new benchmark

Harshvardhan Rane's 1-of-1 all-aluminium Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Harshvardhan Rane designed the all-aluminium Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 that gets a bare-metal body appearance. The custom bits include a handcrafted aluminum fuel tank, custom aluminum top yoke, a billet seat with premium leather upholstery, custom-fabricated swingarm, precision-machined billet wheels, integrated meters housed in the nacelle, unique custom panels, sleek billet turn signals, and dual-disc front brake conversion.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specifications

It’s unclear if there were any changes to the powertrain of the Shotgun 650. The stock version draws power from the familiar 648 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled motor that develops 46.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by Showa USD front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The bike has been upgraded to dual discs at the front for better braking, with a single disc brake at the rear. The Shotgun 650 comes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read : Actor Harshvardhan Rane brings home the Toyota Hycross Hybrid

Harshvardhan Rane previously owned the Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 finished in a yellow paint scheme. The actor also has the BMW R nineT Scrambler, a custom-built Force campervan, and a Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2025, 16:28 PM IST
TAGS: Harshvardhan Rane Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Shotgun 650 custom bikes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.