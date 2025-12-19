HT Auto
SMK’s New Cygnus Flip-Back Helmet Debuts at India Bike Week 2025

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2025, 18:08 pm
  • SMK showcased the Cygnus flip-back helmet, new Ares and Nova models, and updated riding gear at India Bike Week 2025.

The helmet uses an Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic shell paired with a multi-density EPS liner.
The helmet uses an Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic shell paired with a multi-density EPS liner.

SMK showcased a range of new helmets and riding gear at India Bike Week 2025, including the India debut of the Cygnus flip-back helmet, along with several other new models and updated graphics

Cygnus flip-back helmet launched in India

The Cygnus was the most prominent launch at the event. It is a flip-back helmet with a 180-degree rotating chin bar, allowing it to be used in both full-face and open-face configurations. According to SMK, the helmet’s fit and positioning vary depending on the mode, with open-face use suited to upright riding and full-face use intended for more leaned-forward riding positions. The Cygnus is among the few helmets in India to carry P/J certification.

The helmet uses an Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic shell paired with a multi-density EPS liner. It is equipped with a wide anti-scratch visor that supports Pinlock MaxVision 120, an internal sun visor, a double D-ring fastening system and a removable, hypoallergenic liner. The Cygnus will be offered in solid colour options including Black, White, Metallic Grey and Nardo Grey. It will be sold in two shell sizes, with sizing ranging from XS to XXXL. Pricing is expected to be between 17,000 and 20,000 when it goes on sale in the coming months.

SMK Ares & SMK Nova Helmets
SMK Ares & SMK Nova
SMK Ares & SMK Nova Helmets
SMK Ares & SMK Nova

Two global helmets confirmed for India

Alongside the Cygnus, SMK confirmed the India introduction of two existing global models: Ares and Nova. The Ares features a detachable sun peak and an internal sun visor, while the Nova offers an eyeglass-friendly fit and a wide field of vision. The Ares will be priced from 6,350, and the Nova from 3,900.

SMK also introduced two new demi-jet helmets at the event: Delta City and Delta Tour. Delta City is aimed at daily commuting and features a lightweight thermoplastic shell, an internal clear visor and a quick-release buckle. Delta Tour is designed for longer rides and adds an external dual-visor setup, contoured cheek pads and speaker pockets compatible with Bluetooth communication systems. Prices for the Delta range will start at 3,299.

Graphics refresh and riding jackets

In addition to helmets, SMK displayed new graphic options across select models and showcased its riding jacket range, which includes summer, touring and women-specific options. All jackets on display are CE Level A certified and will be available in sizes from S to 4XL.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2025, 18:08 pm IST

