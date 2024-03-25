Singer Kailash Kher brings home the Jawa Perak bobber worth 2.13 lakh

Kailash Kher, known for his melodious Indian folk music compositions and singing, is now a proud owner of the Jawa Perak bobber. The Indian singer was seen taking delivery of his new motorcycle recently with the dealership even sharing a video of the same. The Jawa Perak is one of the most accessible factory-custom bobbers sold in India and is priced at ₹2.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kailash Kher took to Instagram to share about his new Jawa Perak. The singer captioned the video saying, “Jawa has always held a special place in my heart, and with this new addition, my passion for biking is reignited like never before."

The video also shows Kher taking the bike for a spin with an open-face helmet matching the colours of the motorcycle. He further describes the Perak as “makkhan machine" (smooth as butter) in the video.

The Jawa Perak borrows its styling from the original Perak, which was first showcased in 1946. The motorcycle keeps its retro design intact down to the instrument console, while power comes from a modern 334 cc liquid-cooled engine tuned for 30.22 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Perak is available in a single colour with a matte black paint scheme and a contrasting brown seat. The floating single seat gives it a unique look over everything else on the market. Jawa also offers the 42 Bobber, its second bobber-styled offering priced at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles are planning an overhaul of their respective offerings this year. The company introduced the comprehensively updated Jawa 350 earlier this year, and the upgrades are expected to roll out to existing models soon. Recent videos online from a dealership meet also promise new models to be in the offing. We expect to learn more about the same in the coming months.

