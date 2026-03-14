Indian motorcycle sales rise 30.8% YoY in February 2026; Hero leads sales charts

The Indian motorcycle segment registered strong domestic demand in February 2026, with most manufacturers posting sharp year-on-year growth. According to the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic motorcycle sales stood at 10,96,537 units in February 2026. Compared to the 8,38,250 units sold in the same month last year, this makes for a 30.8 per cent YoY increase. Growth was led by high-volume commuter brands, with Hero MotoCorp maintaining its leadership position in the segment.

Domestic Motorcycle Sales – February 2026 (Brand-wise Performance)

Hero sold 4,63,291 motorcycles in February 2026. It takes the top spot with a 43.33 per cent YoY growth in sales from 3,23,235 units in February 2025. This makes the Indian manufacturer the largest contributor to the segment’s overall growth.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India ranked second with 2,30,541 units, compared with 1,93,321 units a year earlier. With this, the company recorded a 19.25 per cent YoY increase, indicating steady demand in the domestic market.

Bajaj Auto followed with 1,58,034 units, up from 1,24,698 units in February 2025. This makes for a 26.73 per cent YoY increase in sales, reflecting consistent demand across its portfolio that includes commuter and entry-level streetbikes.

TVS Motor Company trailed in fourth with total domestic motorcycle sales of 1,14,148 units. The Hosur-based manufacturer marked a 30.41 per cent YoY increase from the 87,529 units sold in the same month last year. Models such as the Apache and Raider continue to gain traction among younger buyers.

Royal Enfield, which contributes solely to the mid-capacity segment, recorded total sales of 91,248 units in February 2026, up from 80,799 units in February 2025. This leads to a 12.93 per cent increase in year-on-year volumes, reflecting sustained demand for its 350 cc and 650 cc platforms despite operating in a higher price bracket than mainstream commuter brands.

India Yamaha Motor’s volumes hit 36,651 motorcycles for the month. This translates to a 39.41 per cent YoY increase from 26,290 units a year earlier. The growth suggests stronger retail movement for Yamaha’s premium sports commuters and entry-level performance-focused offerings.

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported total domestic sales of 1,709 units, just shy of the 1,816 units sold in February 2025, reflecting a YoY decline of 5.89 per cent. The brand’s motorcycle sales remain relatively small compared with its scooter volumes, which account for the majority of its domestic performance.

Among smaller players, India Kawasaki Motors sold 565 units in February 2026, up from 266 units in the same month last year, reflecting a 112.41 per cent YoY growth. While the percentage increase appears large, the absolute volumes remain limited as the company operates exclusively in the premium segment.

Piaggio Vehicles sold 196 motorcycles, marginally down from 201 units in February 2025, reflecting a 2.49 per cent decline.

Triumph Motorcycles India registered 154 units, up from 95 units a year earlier, marking 62.11 per cent YoY growth, albeit from a low base.

Overall, February 2026 saw strong growth across the mainstream commuter segment, with most high-volume manufacturers posting double-digit increases.

April–February FY2025-26 cumulative performance

For the April–February FY2025-26 period, total domestic motorcycle sales reached 1,18,96,275 units, compared with 1,12,17,032 units during the year-ago period. This translates to a 6.05 per cent cumulative growth in the segment.

The cumulative data shows that the Indian motorcycle market remains dominated by manufacturers in the high-volume commuter segment. Hero continues as the segment leader with 49,97,479 units sold during the period, followed by Honda with 23,68,840 units.

TVS Motor Company remained the third-largest player in the domestic maret with 12,97,242 units, while Bajaj registered 18,57,135 units, reflecting a marginal decline when compared to the same period in FY2024-25.

Among premium brands, Royal Enfield recorded one of the most notable increases, with domestic sales rising from 8,14,707 units to 10,06,937 units during the April–February period. The brand’s cumulative performance reflects sustained demand for mid-capacity motorcycles in India.

Overall, the cumulative figures highlight steady growth in India’s motorcycle market, driven primarily by commuter motorcycles, while the mid-capacity and premium segments continue to see gradual but consistent growth.

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