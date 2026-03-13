HT Auto
SIAM: India scooter sales jump 42.3% YoY in February 2026 as Honda leads segment

SIAM: India scooter sales jump 42.3% YoY in February 2026 as Honda leads segment

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2026, 18:03 pm
  • The latest SIAM data shows strong growth in India’s scooter market in February 2026, with most manufacturers posting notable year-on-year gains.

Honda Activa 125
Domestic scooter sales in India rose significantly in February 2026, with Honda, TVS and Suzuki leading the segment according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
Honda Activa 125
Domestic scooter sales in India rose significantly in February 2026, with Honda, TVS and Suzuki leading the segment according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
Domestic scooter sales in India recorded a notable uptick in February 2026, according to the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Most manufacturers registered positive year-on-year growth, with established players continuing to dominate volumes while several smaller brands also posted steady gains.

February 2026 scooter sales: brand-wise performance

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India remains the clear segment leader, having sold 2,82,676 scooters in February 2026. This marks a sharp 48.3 per cent YoY rise from the 1,90,597 units sold in the same month last year. With an increase of over 92,000 units, the brand continues to dominate the scooter market on our shores.

The TVS Motor Company followed with total domestic sales of 2,06,228 units in February 2026, compared to 1,54,971 units a year earlier. The 33.1 per cent YoY gain reflects strong momentum for the brand in the segment.

Suzuki Motorcycle India ranked third, reporting 99,362 units for the month, up from 71,399 units in February 2025. The nearly 28,000-unit rise indicates continued demand for the company’s scooter range in the domestic market.

Hero MotoCorp sold 53,677 scooters in February 2026, compared to 34,061 units in the same month last year. With a year-on-year uptick of 57.6 per cent, the Indian manufacturer posted one of the strongest growth rates in the segment.

India Yamaha Motor recorded domestic sales of 30,421 scooters during the month. This represents a 25.9 per cent YoY rise from the 24,168 units sold in February 2025, reflecting a moderate but steady increase in demand.

The homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy reported 26,467 scooter sales in February 2026, nearly doubling from 13,482 units in the corresponding month last year. The sales surge highlights the continued growth in e-scooter volumes within the domestic market.

Bajaj Auto sold 28,130 scooters in February 2026, up from 21,440 units in February 2025. While the company’s share of the scooter market is smaller compared to some rivals, it still recorded a noticeable 31.2 per cent YoY increase.

At the lower end of the chart, Piaggio Vehicles posted domestic scooter sales of 2,813 units in February 2026, compared with 2,272 units a year earlier. Although the absolute numbers remain relatively small, the brand still registered incremental growth during the month.

Sales data for Okinawa Autotech was not available for February 2026 and therefore, has not been considered in the comparison.

Overall, the scooter segment recorded domestic sales of 7,29,774 units in February 2026, up from 5,12,783 units in the same month last year, indicating strong year-on-year demand across the category.

Top 7 highest-selling car brands of February 2026

April–February cumulative performance

Looking at the cumulative sales performance in April–February FY2025–26, the brand hierarchy within the segment remains largely unchanged. Honda continues to lead the market with cumulative domestic sales of 28,70,909 scooters, maintaining a significant margin over competitors.

TVS trails in the No. 2 spot with 20,96,851 units during the same period, while Suzuki comes third with cumulative sales of 10,54,184 units.

Other OEMs such as Hero, Yamaha and Bajaj take up the next tier of the segment with mid-level volumes, while Ather continues to upscale its presence within the E2W space.

In total, cumulative domestic scooter sales for April–February FY25–26 stood at 73,56,523 units, compared with 62,66,729 units in the same period last year, indicating sustained growth momentum for the category.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2026, 18:03 pm IST
TAGS: SIAM scooters auto sales honda tvs suzuki hero yamaha ather bajaj piaggio

