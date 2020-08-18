Seven new Benelli bikes coming to India soon, here's the full list

Benelli India currently has only one BS 6-compliant motorcycle in the portfolio, the new Imperiale 400. The bike was introduced in July at ₹1.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Now the company has announced the list of new bikes which will be launched in the market shortly. There will be seven new motorcycles added to the company's portfolio which include the BS 6-compliant TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500, 302S, 302R, Leoncino 250 and also the new TNT 600i.

Most interesting of the lot will of course be the new TNT 600i BS 6, though what remains to be seen is if it's the same bike that's sold in the Chinese markets as the SRK600 or not. Chances are unlikely though.

The company has also recently inaugurated its 29th dealership in India in Udaipur, Rajasthan. "It gives us great pleasure to be associated with 'Prism Marketing Pvt. Ltd.', our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Udaipur Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli  Udaipur are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.", mentioned Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India.

Apart from Benelli bikes, the newly inaugurated showroom will also display official merchandise, accessories as well as a host of bike customization options. Further throwing light on the new initiatives, Jhabakh said, "Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli's 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Udaipur is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders."