Pre-owned Royal Enfield bikes can now be bought in 236 Indian cities. Here's how

Royal Enfield on Tuesday informed that it has expanded its pre-owned business to as many as 236 cities across the country. Called Royal Enfield REOWN, the platform allows sales and purchase of pre-owned motorcycles from the brand while also letting existing owners to sell their bikes and ride out on a new Royal Enfield product.

Royal Enfield REOWN is available at the company's 475 dealerships spread across 24 states and union territories in India now. The company has also announced a loyalty program with exchange benefits for customers who wish to upgrade from a pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycle to a new one through REOWN’s RE-to-RE exchanges.

The network expansion to well over 200 cities is significant because of the pace at which Royal Enfield has worked towards this. The REOWN program was initially launched in December of 2023. “REOWN’s expansion to cover 236 cities from just select cities within a year is an extension of our promise to provide enthusiasts with a hassle-free and transparent way of owning a Royal Enfield, whether it is their first or a cherished upgrade," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield.

What is Royal Enfield REOWN?

Royal Enfield REOWN is essentially a platform where existing owners can either sell or exchange their existing Royal Enfield motorbikes but also allows first-time buyers to purchase a Royal Enfield bike that has gone through thorough and exhaustive checks. Every pre-owned motorcycle listed on REOWN is certified by Royal Enfield and undergoes around 200 technical and mechanical checks and is refurbished using genuine parts at authorised Royal Enfield service centers.

Sellers can schedule a free-of-cost inspection for their motorcycle at any location by completing an online form.

Interestingly, REOWN has also partnered with Adroit Auto, SAMIL and Instabid to facilitate exchanges of non-Royal Enfield motorcycles as well. Any pre-owned motorcycle purchased through the REOWN platform comes with 12 months brand warranty and include two complimentary services.

