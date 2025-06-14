Searching for a great-sounding motorbike? Here are 5 bikes with a twin-cylinder

If you’re in the category of enthusiasts who derive pleasure from the exhaust note of your motorbike, then you might find twin-cylinder bikes more interesting as compared to those with only a single cylinder. The dual pistons firing make an audible difference to the growl of the exhaust note, making it sound louder and sometimes even raspier. Besides, dual pot engines are generally much smoother revving at higher speeds, owing to their inherently balanced nature.

Twin-cylinder bikes offer the perfect middle ground between refinement and adrenaline. Known for their smoother power delivery, throaty exhaust notes, and punchy mid-range, twin-cylinder motorcycles are gaining traction among Indian riders. Here's a curated list of five exciting twin-cylinder bikes that not only sound amazing but also bring a blend of sporty styling, everyday usability, and sheer riding fun. If you’re on the lookout for an affordable twin-cylinder bike, whether you're upgrading from a single-cylinder bike or entering the world of performance motorcycles, your options are plenty. Each one caters to a slightly different type of rider, but all of them guarantee a more refined and exciting riding experience. Here are some of the most interesting options: