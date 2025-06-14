Searching for a great-sounding motorbike? Here are 5 bikes with a twin-cylinder
- From the sporty Ninja 650 to the stylish Yamaha MT-03, these five twin-cylinder motorcycles promise thrilling performance, sharp design, and a great exhaust note.
If you’re in the category of enthusiasts who derive pleasure from the exhaust note of your motorbike, then you might find twin-cylinder bikes more interesting as compared to those with only a single cylinder. The dual pistons firing make an audible difference to the growl of the exhaust note, making it sound louder and sometimes even raspier. Besides, dual pot engines are generally much smoother revving at higher speeds, owing to their inherently balanced nature.
Twin-cylinder bikes offer the perfect middle ground between refinement and adrenaline. Known for their smoother power delivery, throaty exhaust notes, and punchy mid-range, twin-cylinder motorcycles are gaining traction among Indian riders. Here's a curated list of five exciting twin-cylinder bikes that not only sound amazing but also bring a blend of sporty styling, everyday usability, and sheer riding fun. If you’re on the lookout for an affordable twin-cylinder bike, whether you're upgrading from a single-cylinder bike or entering the world of performance motorcycles, your options are plenty. Each one caters to a slightly different type of rider, but all of them guarantee a more refined and exciting riding experience. Here are some of the most interesting options:
Kawasaki Ninja 650
The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a mainstay in the middleweight sportbike segment, powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 67.3 bhp and 64 Nm of torque. It features a modern TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting, and traction control. With an upright riding posture and light clutch, it’s equally suited for city rides and highway fun. Weighing 196 kg, it sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 3.92 seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph. The Ninja 650 is priced at ₹7.27 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Aprilia RS 457
The Aprilia RS 457 brings Italian flair to the segment with a 457cc parallel-twin engine producing 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. Despite its aggressive and sharp styling, the bike offers a comfortable riding posture and predictable throttle response, making it accessible to newer riders too. At just 175 kg, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.99 seconds and hits a top speed of 190 kmph. The RS 457 is attractively priced at ₹4.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Yamaha R3
The Yamaha R3 features a 321cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that delivers 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. Its lightweight chassis (169 kg), smooth power delivery, and balanced handling make it a great choice for both beginners and experienced riders. The R3 can go from 0-100 kmph in about 6 seconds and reach a top speed of 188 kmph. This refined sportbike comes in at a price of ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
Aprilia Tuono 457
The Aprilia Tuono 457 is a naked street version of the RS 457, equipped with the same 457cc parallel-twin engine making 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. Tuned for a more accessible powerband and urban usability, the Tuono offers an upright riding position, light clutch, and responsive throttle, perfect for both beginners and city dwellers. It weighs 175 kg, does 0-100 kmph in 5 seconds, and tops out at 175 kmph. Aprilia has priced the Tuono 457 at ₹3.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Yamaha MT-03
Sharing its platform with the R3, the Yamaha MT-03 is a 321cc, twin-cylinder naked bike that produces 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. Its standout design, lightweight (167 kg) chassis, and agile nature make it ideal for urban riding and light touring. The MT-03 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.99 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190 kmph. It’s available in India at ₹3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honourable Mention: Kawasaki Ninja 300
Though slightly dated in tech and design, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 still offers an enjoyable ride with its 296cc parallel-twin engine, producing 38.8 bhp and 26.1 Nm of torque. With a kerb weight of 179 kg, it does 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and can hit 182 kmph. The Ninja 300 is currently priced at ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
