Salman Khan takes a trip down memory lane with father's 69-year-old Triumph Tiger 100

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently took to Instagram for a trip down memory lane with his father, iconic screenwriter Salim Khan. The duo were pictured together, with Salim Khan sitting on his first motorcycle ever, a silver 1956 Triumph Tiger 100. A second image showed the 58-year-old actor on the motorcycle by himself. The caption underneath the post read, “Dad’s 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956."

Salman Khan has a history of owning iconic cars and motorcycles, and with these new pictures, we now know where he gets his passion from. The actor owns cars such as an Audi RS7 from his past role as a brand ambassador for the German carmaker. He also owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and an older-generation Land Rover Range Rover which notably caused frequent breakdowns. In the past, Salman Khan has gifted his mother a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB, which was priced at a whopping ₹1.87 crore and came with a 3.0-litre diesel V6 engine. He has further owned a series of Lexus LX models, with one drawing much attention in a hit-and-run case.

Salman Khan’s role as a brand ambassador for Suzuki motorcycles saw him owning a bright blue Intruder M1800R that featured a 1.8-litre V-twin. He also owns a 2013 limited-edition Suzuki Hayabusa, which was a gift from Suzuki India itself. The Hayabusa is an iconic superbike with a 1.3-litre liquid-cooled engine that made between 173 bhp to 197 bhp, depending on the generation.

Triumph Tiger 100: A brief history

The Triumph Tiger 100 was a standard motorcycle manufactured between 1939 and 1973. It was powered by a 498 cc parallel-twin engine. (London Motorcycle Museum, Greenford London)

The Triumph Tiger 100 was a standard motorcycle manufactured between 1939 and 1973, developed for enthusiasts. Following the success of the Triumph Speed Twin, designer Edward Turner wanted to further the potential of their new parallel-twin engine. With forged alloy pistons, a larger fuel tank, and detachable silencers, the 498 cc Tiger 100 was born with the ‘100’ indicating its claimed top speed in miles per hour.

Also Read : Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif buys Range Rover SUV worth nearly ₹3 crore

The Tiger 100 was launched with quite an unconventional event. Soon after the official launch, Triumph took the Tiger 100 and a Speed Twin straight from the dealerships and organised an endurance test run of over 2,900 km. The second half of this test took place in the Brooklands circuit where riders had to complete six hours of continuous high-speed laps. Riders Ivan Wicksteed and David Whitworth averaged 126.3 kmph on this circuit, with a final lap of 142.4 kmph. This won the Triumph Tiger 100 the Maude’s Trophy.

Production had to be stopped in 1940 when the German bombers destroyed the Triumph factory in World War 2, along with most of the city of Coventry in England, UK. In 1946, Triumph moved to Meriden, and the Tiger 100 returned with new telescopic front forks. The Triumph Tiger 100 has evolved a lot through the years and was often used for motorsports. While the Tiger 100 was discontinued in 1973, the Tiger name was revived in 1993 with the Triumph Tiger 900.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: