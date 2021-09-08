Royal Enfield wants you to pay more for Meteor 350 now

Royal Enfield has announced a price hike on its Meteor 350 motorcycle. The latest price increment on the Meteor 350 has made it even costlier as the pricing for the base Fireball Meteor 350 now starts from ₹1.99 lakh, while the middle Stellar variant now costs ₹2.05 lakh.

The top-spec Supernova variant now retails at a price tag of ₹2.15 lakh, all prices are ex-showroom. For the record, the top-end Chrome variant of the Classic 350 also retails at the same ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the latest update, the Meteor 350 is now costlier by ₹25,000 in comparison to the original launch price at which it was introduced just 10 months back. Chances are that the adverse market conditions as well as the rising input costs might have forced the Chennai-based bike maker to announce the latest price hike.

Save for a higher price tag there is no other change on the motorcycle. It continues to run on the same 349 cc air-cooled engine. This powertrain is responsible for delivering 20.4 PS of maximum power at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27 Nm at 4000 rpm. The claimed mileage from this engine is 41.88 kmpl.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets disc brakes at either end. It rolls on alloy wheels, shod onto tubeless tyres. It rivals the likes of the Honda CB 350 H'Ness and the Jawa bikes.