Royal Enfield unveils the Scram 440. Here's all you need to know about the new scrambler

Royal Enfield has unveiled its updated Scram 440, the successor to the Scram 411 motorbike. The new bike has gotten a chunky upgrade with the addition of a new engine along with modern features. The Scram 440 was displayed at Royal Enfield's annual motorcycling festival called Motoverse. Key highlights from what else was revealed about the Scram 440 are as given below:

The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 is arriving in 2025 with a slight increase in pricing. It gets a host of upgrades including a bigger engine and new co

1 Engine The most important change on the successor to the Scram 411 is the bigger 443 cc engine. The Scram 440 gets a power and torque increase all thanks to this new LS 440 powertrain. The new engine gets a 4.5 per cent power increase and now makes 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm. The peak torque has also increased by 6.5 per cent and is now 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The new unit also features a more refined valvetrain which according to RE will reduce noise from the engine. Not just this, the transmission now also gets a 6th gear to drop the revs lower on the highways leading to lesser vibrations and better fuel efficiency. The final drive ratio has been increased for better traceability as well. There is also a new pull-type clutch for improved durability and reduction of lever effort by a claimed 0.75 kg.

2 Specifications The Scram 440, as highlighted by Royal Enfield is derived from an adventure bike and not a roadster. This means the bike has a better off-roadability. The ground clearance of the two-wheeler is 200 mm. The front suspension duties are fulfilled by 43 mm telescopic forks with 190 mm travel and at the rear is a monoshock with linkage allowing 180 mm of travel. It gets a ‘Half-Duplex Split Cradle’ frame with a wheelbase of 1,460 mm. The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 retains the chassis borrowed from the Himalayan 411 in the predecessor Scram 411. The rear subframe has been updated and is now made of new steel for improved rigidity and more load-bearing properties.

3 Braking and weight The brakes have also been improved with an upgraded 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The motorbike also gets switchable ABS as part of the package. The Scram 440 weighs in at 187 kg without fuel which is a 2 kg increase over its predecessor. A centre stand is now provided as a fixture.

5 Features The wheels on offer with the bike are spoked but can be upgraded to alloys as well. The front gets a 19-inch wheel and at the rear is a 17-inch wheel with dual-purpose tyres. The seat height measures 200 mm which is the same as before. The Scram 440's feature list will include a Type-A USB charger and the same digital-analogue cluster seen on the older model. A Tripper Pod for navigation is available as an optional add-on as well.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: