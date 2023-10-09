Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 breaks cover ahead of nearing launch

After months of speculations, Royal Enfield has finally taken the wrap off its much-awaited purpose-built adventure motorcycle Himalayan 452, which comes as one step up from the Himalayan 411 that was introduced in 2016. The homegrown motorcycle giant is expected to launch the new adventure bike in November this year.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 comes with a host of subtle yet significant changes compared to the Himalayan 411. The new adventure motorcycle gets a sleeker yet larger-looking fuel tank, redesigned fenders, and a split-seat setup. The motorcycle features the Himalayan branding on the front mudguard, while the fuel tank, side panel, and rear fender come featuring the Himalayan graphics. The image also reveals a single upswept exhaust with a chrome panel on it.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 also appears sleeker than the previous model. The image unveiled by the motorcycle manufacturer shows that the new Himalayan gets USD front forks with fork cover. It runs on 21-inch multi-spoke wheels wrapped with off-road tyres.

Powering the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be a 451.65 cc, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out around 40 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of around 45 Nm. The upcoming adventure motorcycle is expected to come with a kerb weight of around 210 kg. As the motorcycle brand has teased the Himalayan 452, the new model comes with an analogue digital instrument cluster with a TFT display that would show turn-by-turn navigation.

Royal Enfield has not revealed any details about the pricing of the upcoming Himalayan 452 adventure motorcycle. Expect it to be priced at around ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will compete with rivals such as the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, Yezdi Adventure and the upcoming Hero XPulse 400.

