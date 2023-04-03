HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield To Build Motorcycles In Nepal, Bangladesh. Details Here

Royal Enfield to build motorcycles in Nepal, Bangladesh. Details here

Royal Enfield has planned to set up assembly operations in two neighbouring countries, revealed the company's CEO B Govindarajan. PTI has reported that the homegrown two-wheeler giant will set up assembly operations in Nepal and Bangladesh to build motorcycles in those countries. This would help the company to enhance its share in the global market.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2023, 09:51 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield is banking on existing and upcoming products to gain more market share globally.
Royal Enfield is banking on existing and upcoming products to gain more market share globally.
Royal Enfield is banking on existing and upcoming products to gain more market share globally.
Royal Enfield is banking on existing and upcoming products to gain more market share globally.

Royal Enfield currently has a presence in more than 40 counties worldwide in the middleweight motorcycle category of 250 cc to 750 cc. The report claims that the company is banking on its existing products, and a slew of new products lined up for launch to enhance its share in the markets and segments where it is currently present. However, the company did not elaborate on the plans for the upcoming products. The company's CEO said that Royal Enfield would look at the adjacent segments of its existing models.

Also Read : Mumbai biker's wheelie stunt video with two women goes viral, lands him in jail

Royal Enfield's CEO reportedly said that the company feels there is a huge potential for the auto company to gain market share more and more in all the markets where it is currently present. "We feel there's a huge potential for Royal Enfield to gain market share more and more in all the markets where we are present," he said. Setting up new assembly plants in Nepal and Bangladesh is a part of that global expansion strategy. Govindarajan said that currently, Royal Enfield can not export its fully built motorcycles to these countries due to legislation. Building the motorcycles locally through local partners will help Royal Enfield to overcome that challenge.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc | Petrol | Manual | 36 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 490 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Duke
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Sr400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Sr400
339 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The Royal Enfield CEO also said that it had gained a market share of almost 8.1 per cent in the North American region after launching its products through its own subsidiary. The company claims to have about nine per cent market share in the APAC region, while the OEM has almost 10 per cent market share in the EMEA region.

Govindarajan also said that the gain in market share across different regions worldwide has been on the back of the company's J-series engines, which come with higher refinement. These engines debuted through the Meteor and subsequently in Classic and then in Hunter models. "It is actually getting us a new set of consumers across the globe because everybody feels the quality levels of Royal Enfield are outstanding, and it is at an accessible price point," he added.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2023, 09:51 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Meteor Royal Enfield Classic Royal Enfield Hunter
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city