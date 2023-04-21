This custom Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 looks like a Harley-Davidson

It's been a while since Royal Enfield discontinued its 500 cc motorcycles. They used to sell the Classic 500 and the Thunderbird 500. The Thunderbird was very popular among people. It was also a motorcycle that was modified by a lot of people because it was a cruiser.

In fact, there are a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles that have been modified by the owners. This is done because they can be customized in several different styles and are relatively easier to work on for the shops. Here is one modified Thunderbird 500 by Eimor Customs. The shop calls this build ‘Black Magic’. There are several cosmetic changes made to the motorcycle.

It is finished in a matte black colour scheme which gives a very stealthy look to the motorcycle. The front mudguard and the rear mudguards have been kept hard-edged so that they flow better with the design of the motorcycle. The rear mudguard fitment is fitted with a concealed bracket to give it a clean look. The exhaust unit is also new and is finished in black just like the rest of the motorcycle.

On the side, there is a new exhaust unit that has a split design.

The side covers have also been given an embossed effect. The fuel tank has been made to match the lines of the two mudguards. The seat has been redone as well and now it gets a stitched pattern. The rear seat can be removed and there is a luggage rack placed there. Speaking of the seat, it now also has a low-slung design which helps in retaining the cruiser characteristics.

Then there are the lighting elements which are also new. The stock headlamp has been replaced with a 5.5-inch white LED headlamp has been used to contrast with the all-black look of the bike. The tail lamps and the turn indicators are metal cast to go with the design. The handlebar has also been changed. It is now almost straight with machine-cut aluminium handlebar risers. There are new alloy wheels on offer as well.

