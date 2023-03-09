Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Which cruiser to buy?

Many people were waiting for Royal Enfield to launch the Super Meteor 650. After all, it is Royal Enfield's new flagship and the most premium product that they have ever built. There are not a lot of middleweight cruisers in the Indian market. One of the rivals to the Super Meteor 650 is the Kawasaki Vulcan S. So, here is a comparison between the two.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Looks

The Super Meteor 650 looks like a proper cruiser that one would usually see on American soil. There is a circular LED headlamp, a lot of chrome elements, a tall windscreen on some variants, a teardrop fuel tank, a backrest on some variants and a low-slung seat. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Vulcan S is a power cruiser. It has a got a wide and up-swept handlebar, a very low seat height and a relatively more modern design language than the Super Meteor 650.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Specs

The Super Meteor 650 uses the same air-oil cooled engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, it has been retuned to handle the additional weight and the gears are also shorter. It puts out 46.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, the Vulcan S uses a liquid-cooled engine that produces 59.94 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm. It is also mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Features

The Super Meteor 650 is equipped with an LED headlamp and tail lamp, a Tripper Navigation system, hazard lights and a USB port. The Vulcan S is equipped with an analogue tachometer and a digital instrument cluster

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Price

The Super Meteor starts at ₹3.49 lakh and goes up to ₹3.79 lakh. On the other hand, the Vulcan S is priced at ₹6.40 lakh which is quite expensive compared to the Super Meteor 650. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: