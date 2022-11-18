HT Auto
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to be showcased today at Rider Mania 2022

Royal Enfield unveiled the new Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022. The Rider Mania will start today in Goa and the manufacturer will be showcasing the Super Meteor 650 at the event. The motorcycle is expected to be the new flagship from the Chennai-based manufacturer. Super Meteor 650 is also now listed officially on the website of Royal Enfield which means that the launch could happen soon.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Nov 2022, 10:21 AM
Royal Enfield will offer two versions. There is Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer.
The Super Meteor 650 will be the third 650 cc middle-weight motorcycle from the brand. The top-end variant of the Super Meteor 650 will sit above the Continental GT 650 which is the current flagship of the brand.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser motorcycle which comes with a wide handlebar, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, scooped-out rider seat, laid-back riding triangle and forward-set foot pegs.

As expected, the engine on duty is the same 648 cc parallel twin, that gets air-oil cooling. It produces 46.2 hp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Royal Enfield has tweaked the gearing and re-tuned the engine to suit the character of the cruiser.

Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear. There is a dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. The new frame is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and twin-gas charged shock absorbers at the rear. This is the first time that Royal Enfield is using up-side down forks.

There are alloy wheels that measure 19-inch in the front and 16-inch at the rear. There are also tubeless tyres on offer. In terms of features, there is an LED headlamp and tail lamp, a Tripper navigation system and an analogue speedometer with a multi-function display.

 

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2022, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Rider Mania
