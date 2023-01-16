HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Prices To Be Announced Today

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 prices to be announced today

Royal Enfield is all set to announce prices of the Super Meteor 650 tonight. The Tamil Nadu-based motorcycle maker is all set to introduce its new flagship offering and its first dedicated cruiser. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was globally unveiled at EICMA in November last year and the model makes its way to the Indian market first. We’ve ridden the new Super Meteor 650 with our review set to drop at 8.00 pm tonight.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2023, 14:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be offered in two versions - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be offered in two versions - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be offered in two versions - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be offered in two versions - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer

The new Super Meteor is built on a new chassis while power comes from the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 46.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The model comes with premium components including a LED headlamp, Tripper navigation pod, analogue instrument console with a digital display, Showa USD front forks, dual shock absorbers at the rear, adjustable levers, alloy wheels and more. Braking power comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read : RE Super Meteor 650 pre-bookings begin exclusively at Rider Mania 2022

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 derives its name from the Super Meteor 700 sold in the 1950s. The styling though is completely new while retaining key highlights from the brand’s traditional lines. The bike gets a new frame and relaxed ergonomics. There are two variants on offer - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc | Petrol | Manual | 36 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Roadster 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Roadster 650
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Deliveries of the new Super Meteor 650 will begin in a few weeks, while the model will make its way into global markets as well in a few days from now. The Super Meteor 650 kicks off a slew of launches from the manufacturer that are set to arrive this year.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Royal Enfield Super Meteor
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Fronx compact SUV, based on Baleno, showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 prices to be announced today
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 prices to be announced today
In pics: BMW new 3 Series Gran Limousine hits Indian roads
In pics: BMW new 3 Series Gran Limousine hits Indian roads
More than six crore FASTags have been issued till October last year
More than six crore FASTags have been issued till October last year
Kia KA4 previews next-gen Carnival MPV at Auto Expo 2023: Key facts to know
Kia KA4 previews next-gen Carnival MPV at Auto Expo 2023: Key facts to know
EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why
EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city