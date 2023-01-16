Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 prices to be announced today

Royal Enfield is all set to announce prices of the Super Meteor 650 tonight. The Tamil Nadu-based motorcycle maker is all set to introduce its new flagship offering and its first dedicated cruiser. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was globally unveiled at EICMA in November last year and the model makes its way to the Indian market first. We’ve ridden the new Super Meteor 650 with our review set to drop at 8.00 pm tonight.

The new Super Meteor is built on a new chassis while power comes from the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 46.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The model comes with premium components including a LED headlamp, Tripper navigation pod, analogue instrument console with a digital display, Showa USD front forks, dual shock absorbers at the rear, adjustable levers, alloy wheels and more. Braking power comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read : RE Super Meteor 650 pre-bookings begin exclusively at Rider Mania 2022

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 derives its name from the Super Meteor 700 sold in the 1950s. The styling though is completely new while retaining key highlights from the brand’s traditional lines. The bike gets a new frame and relaxed ergonomics. There are two variants on offer - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer.

Deliveries of the new Super Meteor 650 will begin in a few weeks, while the model will make its way into global markets as well in a few days from now. The Super Meteor 650 kicks off a slew of launches from the manufacturer that are set to arrive this year.

First Published Date: