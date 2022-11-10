HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Accessories Unveiled, Will Be Sold In Two Packs

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories unveiled, will be sold in two packs

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is aimed towards people who are looking to upgrade from their current cruiser motorcycle. The Super Meteor 650 shares its engine with the 650 Twins.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2022, 17:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield will offer two versions. There is Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer.
Royal Enfield will offer two versions. There is Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer.
Royal Enfield will offer two versions. There is Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer.
Royal Enfield will offer two versions. There is Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer.

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022. It had become one of the most awaited products from the manufacturer as the test mules of the motorcycle have been spotted a lot of times throughout the past few years. Royal Enfield is known to offer various accessories for their motorcycles. With the Super Meteor 650, offering accessories made even more sense because many people will be using the motorcycle for long tours because the motorcycle is a cruiser at the end of the day. 

Royal Enfield will have at least sell two accessory packs for the Super Meteor 650. There is Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer. There could also be some other genuine accessories on sale as well that Royal Enfield will reveal once the motorcycle launches. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Solo Tourer accessory pack

As the name suggests, this pack is for a solo rider. So, the motorcycle gets a single-seat and a luggage rack has been placed on the rear fender. The Solo Tourer accessory pack also offers deluxe foot pegs which offer more surface area than the regular foot pegs, bar-end mirrors, LED turn indicators and machined wheels.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Grand Tourer accessory pack

The Grand Tourer pack is made for hard-core tourers. It gets a windscreen to protect the rider from the windblast. There is a touring handlebar which is taller and closer to the rider. It also gets a deluxe touring seat that is split into two parts which should offer better padding. The passenger also gets a backrest for added support. This pack also comes with long haul panniers carry luggage. There are deluxe foot pegs and LED turn indicators too.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things you should know

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Variants and colour options.

The manufacturer is offering the Super Meteor in two variants. There is the standard Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Touring. The Super Meteor 650 will be available in five colourways - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer will be available in two colourways - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2022, 17:03 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Profits for Eicher Motors, makers of Royal Enfield bikes, misses estimates
Profits for Eicher Motors, makers of Royal Enfield bikes, misses estimates
Which are top 3 automakers in 2022 India Sales Satisfaction study?
Which are top 3 automakers in 2022 India Sales Satisfaction study?
This Porsche 911 is ready to go off-roading
This Porsche 911 is ready to go off-roading
Ola Electric motorcycle? Yes, it's coming!
Ola Electric motorcycle? Yes, it's coming!
This is Honda's first electric scooter
This is Honda's first electric scooter

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city