Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories unveiled, will be sold in two packs

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is aimed towards people who are looking to upgrade from their current cruiser motorcycle. The Super Meteor 650 shares its engine with the 650 Twins.

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022. It had become one of the most awaited products from the manufacturer as the test mules of the motorcycle have been spotted a lot of times throughout the past few years. Royal Enfield is known to offer various accessories for their motorcycles. With the Super Meteor 650, offering accessories made even more sense because many people will be using the motorcycle for long tours because the motorcycle is a cruiser at the end of the day.

Royal Enfield will have at least sell two accessory packs for the Super Meteor 650. There is Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer. There could also be some other genuine accessories on sale as well that Royal Enfield will reveal once the motorcycle launches.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Solo Tourer accessory pack

As the name suggests, this pack is for a solo rider. So, the motorcycle gets a single-seat and a luggage rack has been placed on the rear fender. The Solo Tourer accessory pack also offers deluxe foot pegs which offer more surface area than the regular foot pegs, bar-end mirrors, LED turn indicators and machined wheels.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Grand Tourer accessory pack

The Grand Tourer pack is made for hard-core tourers. It gets a windscreen to protect the rider from the windblast. There is a touring handlebar which is taller and closer to the rider. It also gets a deluxe touring seat that is split into two parts which should offer better padding. The passenger also gets a backrest for added support. This pack also comes with long haul panniers carry luggage. There are deluxe foot pegs and LED turn indicators too.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Variants and colour options.

The manufacturer is offering the Super Meteor in two variants. There is the standard Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Touring. The Super Meteor 650 will be available in five colourways - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer will be available in two colourways - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

