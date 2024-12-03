Royal Enfield Bear 650 deliveries begin in India

Royal Enfield has commenced the deliveries of the Bear 650 motorcycle in India, which was launched in the country on November 5 as a scrambler iteration of the Interceptor 650 . Available at a starting price of ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is one of the latest offerings from the brand's premium product lineup. Its pricing goes up to ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the colour options the consumer picks.

Royal Enfield has been diverting its focus towards premium motorcycles over the last couple of years. The motorcycle giant has introduced multiple products which are based on the company's 650 platform. With this, the Bear 650 was launched as the fifth motorcycle of Royal Enfield based on the 650 platform.

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Design

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 takes design cues from the scramblers of the 1960s and 1970s. It looks more like a stripped-down Roya Enfield Interceptor 650 that features only the bare essentials while being more capable of handling rough terrain. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 comes with a new paint scheme, all-LED lighting, a full-colour TFT screen with an in-built navigation system sourced from the new Himalayan, and a scrambler-type seat.

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Powertrain

Powering the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine that works onboard the regular Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. This engine has been tuned to deliver 47 bhp peak power at 7,150 rpm and 57 Nm of maximum torque at 5,150 rpm. The new scrambler churns out 5 Nm of additional torque over the standard Interceptor 650 and is mated to a six-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Brakes and suspension

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 features 43 mm Showa USD front forks with 130 mm of travel, while the rear end gets new twin shocks with 115 mm of travel. The motorcycle gets a 320 mm large front disc brake and a switchable dual-channel ABS. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear multi-spoke wheels with dual-purpose tyres. It has 184 mm of ground clearance, while the seat height has gone up to 830 mm, which is the tallest on any Royal Enfield 650 motorcycle.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: