Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch

Chennai-based manufacturer, Royal Enfield recently started deliveries of their new flagship, the Super Meteor 650. It is the third 650 cc model, after the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. The brand is also working on another 650 cc model which will be the Shotgun 650. The product positioning of the Shotgun is not clear right now. However, it is expected that the new model will be their new flagship.

Now, the Shotgun 650 has been spotted near Royal Enfield's facility. The concept version of the Shotgun 650 was showcased at EICMA 2021. It was called SG650 and was a bobber. Now, the test mule has been spotted with a pillion seat as well.

There are several changes between the Shotgun 650 and the Super Meteor 650. The first change is between the footpeg positioning. The Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser and its footpegs are forward set whereas the Shotgun 650 will be centre set.

Royal Enfield SG650 Concept at EICMA 2021.

The motorcycle also has a different exhaust design, they are inspired by pea shooters which sounds raspier than the units on the Super Meteor 650. Another thing that can be noticed is the different grab rail designs. The fenders on the motorcycle also look slightly different. The handlebar is also different, it is wide and sits lower than the ones found on the Super Meteor 650.

The headlamp is the same LED unit found on the Super Meteor 650. The new Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. However, it seems like the headlamp will have a cowl. The instrument cluster will be taken from the Super Meteor 650. So, there will also be a Tripper Navigation system on offer. There will also be several genuine accessories on offer.

Also Read : New Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels revealed

The engine on duty is the same one as the other 650s. So, it is a 648 cc, air-oil cooled engine that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch. Royal Enfield might retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the Shotgun 650.

First Published Date: