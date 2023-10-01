Royal Enfield sees sales slump in 350 cc motorcycle segment in September

Royal Enfield on Sunday announced in a regulatory filing that the company witnessed marginal growth for the motorcycles that come with engines bigger than 350 cc. On the other hand, the motorcycles powered by engines of up to 350 cc displacement, recorded marginal growth in September. The homegrown motorcycle giant sold 70,345 units in September 2023 in the 350 cc segment, down by five per cent from 74,206 units registered in the same month a year ago.

In the bigger bikes segment, where Royal Enfield sells models like Scram 411, Super Meteor 650, Continental GT, Interceptor etc., the company posted four per cent sales growth last month. In this category, Royal Enfield claims to have sold 8,235 motorcycles last month, as compared to 7,891 units retailed in the same month a year ago. However, sales in this segment in the first six months of this financial year were down by 10 per cent to 50,790 units. The company sold 56,387 units during the same period in the last financial year.

On the other hand, in up to 350 cc segment, sales of the auto company between April and September this year were 406,196 units, up by 20 per cent as compared to 338,582 units sold during the first six months of last financial year. Royal Enfield's total sales in September were down by four per cent to 78,580 units, as compared to 82,097 units recorded in the same month a year ago. The company claims to have sold a total of 456,986 motorcycles in the first six months of this financial year, up by 16 per cent, as compared to the same period a year ago when it retailed 394,969 units.

Despite being a major player in the Indian motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong international business as well. However, the company witnessed a major slump in its export numbers in September as well as during the first six months of the current fiscal. Last month, the auto manufacturer shipped 4,319 motorcycles to overseas markets, down 49 per cent from 8,451 units sold in the same month a year ago. Between April and September this year, Royal Enfield sold 40,099 motorcycles in the overseas markets, down 26 per cent compared to 54,260 units sold in the same period a year ago.

