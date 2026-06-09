Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Yezdi Scrambler spec comparison: Which Scrambler should you buy under ₹2.5 lakh?

The Scrambler body type, while being underrated, has picked up pace as Indian consumers struggle with broken and unpaved roads during their daily commute, making it the perfect playground for these bikes. Serving a dual purpose, it can be an efficient road bike but also handle light off-roading as well. While the Royal Enfield Scram 440 would be an obvious choice for many customers, the emergence of the Yezdi Scrambler among other competitors makes it a difficult choice.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 and Yezdi Scrambler offer versatile scrambler capabilities, with the former focusing on torque and touring comfort, while the latter delivers higher power, lower weight, and better value.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Yezdi Scrambler: Engine

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is powered by a 443cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled fuel-injected engine producing 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Yezdi Scrambler, on the other hand, is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder four-stroke liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing 29.59 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Yezdi Scrambler: Dimensions

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a seat height of 795 mm, ground clearance of 200 mm, a wheelbase of 1,460 mm and a kerb weight of 196 kg. In addition, the fuel tank capacity of the Royal Enfield Scram 440 is approximately 15 litres, whereas the Yezdi Scrambler gets a seat height of 813 mm, ground clearance of 200 mm, a wheelbase of 1,403 mm and a kerb weight of 174 kg. Moreover, it boasts a fuel tank capacity of approximately 12.5 litres.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Yezdi Scrambler: Brakes and Suspension

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a 300 mm disc brake with a two-piston floating calliper on the front brake and a 240 mm disc brake with a single-piston floating calliper on the rear. The bike sits on a half-duplex split cradle frame with a telescopic suspension with 41 mm forks on the front with 190 mm travel, and a monoshock suspension with linkage at the rear with 180 mm travel.

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The Yezdi Scrambler, on the other hand, gets a disc brake with a floating calliper and ABS on the front as well as on the rear, with the front disc size being 320 mm and the rear disc size being 240 mm. The bike sits on a double cradle chassis with a telescopic hydraulic fork suspension with 150 mm travel on the front and twin shock absorbers with 5-way adjustable preload, along with 130 mm travel on the rear.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Yezdi Scrambler: Price

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.23 lakh, whereas the Yezdi Scrambler gets a price tag of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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