Royal Enfield Scram 440 launched at 2.08 lakh: Variants and colour options detailed

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 was launched on January 22, 2025, and it is listed from a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.08 lakh. Based on the popular Himalayan, the new model replaces the outgoing Scram 411 with a bigger engine, more power, more features, and new colour options. The Scram 440 was first unveiled at Motoverse 2024 and carries over the outgoing model’s design, reminiscent of the older-gen Himalayan.

Royal Enfield offers the Scram 440 in two main variants, Force and Trail. The entry-level Trail variants are priced at ₹2.08 lakh, ex-showroom and offer spoked wheels. With this spec, buyers can choose between two colour options: Blue and Green. The Force variant is priced at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings alloy rims and the Tripper navigation pod alongside three colour options – Blue, Grey, and Teal.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Technical specifications

The new Scram 440 is powered by an upgraded 443 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This unit is rated for 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. When compared to the older 411 cc unit, the new engine brings a 3 mm larger bore that is claimed to help produce 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque. Royal Enfield has further added a new pull type clutch for enhanced durability and a claimed 0.75 kg reduction in lever effort.

The Scram 440 is built around a split cradle frame with 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and a rear monoshock, with 190 mm and 180 mm of travel respectively. The brakes have been upgraded with a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS that is switchable at the rear.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Features

The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 will offer spoked rims as well as alloys, and as a result, tubeless tyres will be available. It is fitted with the new LED headlamp that is standard on all new Royal Enfield motorcycles. The Scram 440 further features a Tripper dial on offer alongside the same digi-analogue instrument cluster that was present on the outgoing model. Royal Enfield has also equipped the motorcycle with switchable ABS and a USB charger for personal devices.

