Royal Enfield Scram 440 launched at 2.08 lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 440 has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹2.08 lakh ex-showroom. It is the successor to the Scram 411 which was based on the popular Himalayan . Royal Enfield unveiled the Scram 440 at Motoverse last year. When compared to the Scram 411, the Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features, and new colourways.

What powers the Royal Enfield Scram 440?

Now on duty is an upgraded 443 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It puts out 25.4 bhp of max power and 34 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. When compared, the new engine has a 3 mm larger bore that helps produce 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque. The sixth gear should help in reducing vibration and increase fuel consumption. There is also a new pull type clutch that offers enhanced durability and a claimed 0.75 kg reduction in lever effort.

(Read more: Is Royal Enfield making a new Interceptor 750? Test mule spotted on Indian roads)

What are the features of the Royal Enfield Scram 440?

Royal Enfield Scram 440 will be offered with spoked rims as well as alloy wheels so there will be option of tubeless tyres. There is a new LED headlamp on offer that we have seen on the new Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is not the best in terms of the illumination. There is a switchable anti-lock braking system, a USB charger to charge mobile devices and there is also a Tripper navigation system on offer along with the same digital-analogue cluster that was doing duty on the previous model.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets new colour schemes.

What is the hardware on the Royal Enfield Scram 440?

The suspension setup remains the same with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear with 190 mm and 180 mm of travel respectively. Braking performance has been upgraded with a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The Scram 440’s dry weight stands at 187 kg, marking a marginal 2 kg increase over its predecessor. The bike now comes with the centre stand as a fixture. There is also a provision for a top box with a payload capacity of 10 kg.

What are the colour options of the Royal Enfield Scram 440?

The Trail variant will be offered in a Blue and Green colour scheme whereas the Force variant will get Blue, Green and Teal colours.

What is the price and variants of the Royal Enfield Scram 440?

Royal Enfield will offer the Scram 440 in two variants - Trail and Force. They are priced at ₹2.08 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: