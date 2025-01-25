Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?

Royal Enfield recently launched the Scram 440 in India starting at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.08 lakh. A successor to the Scram 411, the Scram 440 builds on its predecessor’s legacy with notable upgrades. Here are the top five highlights of the new Royal Enfield Scram 440:

1 Engine The Scram 440 is powered by an enhanced 443 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This motor generates 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of peak torque delivering 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque than the Scram 411. With a 6-speed gearbox, this model promises smoother highway cruising, reduced vibrations and improved fuel efficiency. Additionally, rider comfort is taken care of by the introduction of a new pull-type clutch that reduces lever effort by 0.75 kg and offers enhanced durability.

2 Features Packed with features, the Scram 440 caters to modern riders being feature-loaded. It offers a new LED headlamp and a switchable anti-lock braking system (ABS) for better control on varied terrains. A USB charger has been included for on-the-go charging of devices, there's a tripper navigation system which becomes helpful when going to explore or for longer journeys. The familiar digital-analogue instrument cluster has been carried over from the Scram 411. Moreover, riders have the option to choose between spoked rims or alloy wheels wherein the latter support tubeless tyres.

3 Specifications The Scram 440 retains the tried-and-tested suspension setup of its predecessor with telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear offering 190 mm and 180 mm of travel respectively. Braking has been upgraded with a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, ensuring reliable stopping power. Despite a slight increase in weight to 187 kg (dry), the bike features practical additions like a centre stand and a provision for a top box with a 10 kg payload capacity.

5 Price The Scram 440 comes in two variants namely Trail and Force. The Trail variant is priced at ₹2.08 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Force variant is priced slightly higher at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). These competitive prices allow the Scram 440 to remain a viable option in its segment.

