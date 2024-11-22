Royal Enfield Scram 440 breaks cover at Motoverse, launch in January 2025

Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the new Scram 440 at Motoverse 2024. The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 is an upgraded version based on the Scram 411 . The bike gets a bigger engine, more power, more features, and new colourways. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.

Royal Enfield unveiled the Scram 440 at Motoverse 2024, featuring an upgraded 443 cc engine with 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of torque. It will arrive with new

The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 retains the chassis from the older Scram 411, which was borrowed from the Himalayan 411. The rear subframe has been revised for more load-bearing properties and is now made out of new steel for improved rigidity. The styling remains the same but there are upgrades in the form of the new LED headlamp and indicators. Along with the slew of updates, Royal Enfield is offering the Scram 440 with five new colour options, which are Force Blue, Force Teal, Force Grey, Trail Green, and Trail Blue.

The bike also gets wire-spoked wheels, while customers will now have the option to choose alloy wheels as well. Both run the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres. The ground clearance stands at 200 mm while the seat height measures 200 mm, the same as before. The Scram 440 will include a Type-A USB charger and the same digital-analogue cluster as that of the older model. A Tripper Pod for navigation is available as an optional add-on.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Power and performance

While styling of the new Scram 440 remains the same, there are upgrades which take shape in the form of the new LED headlamp, new indicators, alongside five new colour options.

Power now comes from the bored-out single-cylinder, air-cooled, 443 cc engine. This is based on the 411 long-stroke engine of the original Himalayan/Scram. The bore is now larger by 3 mm and helps the motor produce 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque. The revised motor now churns out 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of peak torque.

The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, a major upgrade over the older Scram 411. Royal Enfield says the added sixth gear with the new LS 440 powertrain has reduced vibration during highway cruising and fuel consumption. The final drive ratio has been increased, leading to an improvement in tractive effort, which is the force exerted by a vehicle onto its driving wheels. The new powertrain further brings a new pull type clutch that offers enhanced durability and a claimed 0.75 kg reduction in lever effort.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Cycle parts

The suspension setup remains the same with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear with 190 mm and 180 mm of travel respectively. Braking performance has been upgraded with a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, and you get switchable ABS as part of the kit. The Scram 440’s dry weight stands at 187 kg, marking a marginal 2 kg increase over its predecessor. The bike now comes with the centre stand as a fixture.

Royal Enfield will introduce the new Scram 440 to the market in January 2025. Expect to see a marginal price hike over the older model. The bike will retain its accessibility quotient when compared to the new Himalayan 450.

