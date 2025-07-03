Royal Enfield Scram 440 back on sale after brief hiatus, bookings re-open

Royal Enfield has re-opened order books for the new Scram 440 in India, after sales were stopped a few months ago. The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 was launched in January this year as a replacement to the Scram 411 . While the model witnessed several improvements over its predecessor, including a bigger and more powerful engine, several issues with the bike forced the makers to stop sales for sometime.

Sales for the Royal Enfield Scram 440 were temporarily stopped earlier this year due to a faulty engine component, which would stall the bike mid-ride. The bike would fail to start after.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Bookings Re-Open

The issue was related to a faulty engine component on the Royal Enfield Scram 440. The component, the ‘Woodruff key’, which connects the rotating parts to shafts and is located within the magneto assembly, needed to be replaced. Due to the issue, the motorcycle would fail to start after stalling in the middle of the ride. The issue was evident in some of the early bikes dispatched to customers. Royal Enfield then decided to suspend sales when the deliveries were still in their infancy, till the issue was resolved.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets several improvements over its predecessor including alloy, a new LED headlamp, and a more powerful engine

RE dealerships have begun accepting bookings for the Scram 440, while test rides have also commenced at select outlets. That said, Royal Enfield is yet to officially announce the return of its motorcycle. Sources suggest that the issue has now been resolved, making the path clear for the Scram’s return.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Specs & Prices

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is based on the same platform as the older Himalayan 411 and Scram 411. It gets a bigger and bored-put 443 air and oil-cooled engine tuned for 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of peak torque. RE introduced more power to the Scram and also gave the bike a 6-speed gearbox, making the bike better-equipped to handle highway speeds.

With the new Himalayan 450 moving up in displacement and pricing, the Scram 440 aims to address those customers looking for an entry-tool in the adventure motorcycling segment. The bike competes against the Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Yezdi Scrambler in this space. Prices for the Royal Enfield Scram 440 start from ₹2.08 lakh, going up to ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

