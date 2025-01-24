Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India

Royal Enfield has pulled the plug on the Scram 411 in India, three years after it was first launched in March 2022. The company has delisted the motorcycle on its website, while dealers have also stopped accepting bookings for the same. The Scram 411 has been discontinued as a result of the Scram 440 ’s launch, which effectively is an upgraded version of the former.

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has made way for the newly launched Scram 440 that gets a bigger motor, a sixth gear, new alloy wheels, and more, albeit a

The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 is priced between ₹2.08 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which is in the same space as the Scram 411, which was priced between ₹2.06 lakh and ₹2.12 lakh (ex-showroom) before being discontinued.

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 was based on the older Himalayan 411 built on the same chassis with lesser bodywork. The bike also rode on smaller 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Suspension duties were performed by telescopic front forks with 10 mm less travel, while the rear continued with a monoshock with 180 mm of travel. Compared to the Himalayan 411, the Scram 411 was lighter and sat lower, which made it easy to access more riders, while being capable of light off-roading.

Powering the Royal Enfield Scram 411 was the same 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4250 rpm. The motor was paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike also got an analogue instrument console with a digital readout, while the tripper navigation screen was an optional extra.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: What's New?

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 now replaces the Scram 411 and is an upgraded version with a bored-out engine packing more power, while also working on the shortcomings of the Scram 411. Royal Enfield has introduced a bigger 440 cc motor, which is based on the same motor, while also adding a sixth gear for better highway rideability. The bike is also available with alloy wheels alongside wire-spoked units.

