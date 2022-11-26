Royal Enfield revives the Classic 500 as a limited edition, but there’s a catch

The recently concluded Rider Mania 2022 in Goa, Royal Enfield’s annual motorcycling event, which saw the India debut of the Super Meteor 650. But not many know that another motorcycle saw its arrival at the event, and something that already has fans across the country. The bike in question was the Royal Enfield Classic 500, which has made a special comeback as a limited edition offering. Now, before you head to your nearest RE dealership to book one, there is a small catch. Although this Classic 500 is the real deal, you can’t actually ride one with it being a 1:3 scale model of the original.

The Royal Enfield Classic Collectible scale model gets over 250 individual moving parts

A proper collectible from Royal Enfield, the Classic Collectible a 1:3 scaled down version of the original Classic 500 and actually comes with moving parts to mimic its 1:1 version to the minutest details. Royal Enfield says recreating the motorcycle in the scaled down version required more skill. The Classic Collectible weighs 8.5 kg and measures 762 mm in length, 381 mm in width and 259 mm in height. It has over 250 individual moving parts including the front and rear suspension, throttle, both brake and clutch levers and more. Parts like the teardrop fuel tank, side panels and sections of the bodywork have been painted to resemble the original Classic motorcycle.

Speaking of which, the 1:3 Royal Enfield Classic Collectible can be had in eight colour options - Gun Grey, Teal Green, Chrome Black, Redditch Red, Maroon Chrome, Battle Green, Desert Storm, or Jet Black. The scale model is priced at ₹67,990 and is available in limited numbers. Potential customers can reserve the limited edition Classic Collectible for ₹2,000 online.

The miniature Classic Collectible is available in eight colour options

For die-hard Royal Enfield fans and motorcycle aficionados alike, the 1:3 Classic Collectible is indeed a collectible that would look great amidst their motorcycle memorabilia. It’s also probably your last chance to get a brand new Classic 500 directly from the company, if the size doesn’t bother you.

