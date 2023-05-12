2023 Yezdi Roadster launched: 5 things you should know

Yezdi made a comeback in 2022 with three new motorcycles. The manufacturer launched the Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure. Recently, the deadline for the BS6 Stage 2 norms kicked in so every automobile manufacturer had to update their vehicles. Yezdi did the same with their motorcycles and the Roadster is the most affordable one in the manufacturer's line-up. Here, are five things that one should know about the 2023 Yezdi Roadster.

2023 Yezdi Roadster: Cosmetic updates

Yezdi has not updated the design of the Roadster. It continues to have a retro design with some modern elements. The motorcycle gets bar-end mirrors, an LED headlamp and tail lamp, a small visor, a cruiser-like single-piece seat with a backrest and fork gaiters. As standard, Yezdi offers the Roadster in three colour schemes - Smoke Grey, Inferno Red or Glacial White. There is also a more premium dual-tone crimson colour scheme which is priced higher.

2023 Yezdi Roadster: Mechanical updates

Yezdi has worked on the internals to improve the NVH levels of the motorcycle. The low-end grunt should get better as Yezdi has fitted a larger rear sprocket. Apart from this, the brand has also redesigned the mufflers to enhance the exhaust note.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Price, specs and hardware compared

2023 Yezdi Roadster: Features

In terms of features, the Roadster comes equipped with LED lighting elements, a digital instrument cluster and a USB Type A and Type C charging port mounted on the handlebar.

2023 Yezdi Roadster: Engine

Yezdi Roadster is powered by a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.23 bhp and 28.95 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

2023 Yezdi Roadster: Price hike

With the BS6 Stage 2 update, Yezdi has increased the price of the Roadster. It now starts at ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Smoke Grey, Inferno Red and Glacial White colour scheme. The dual-tone Crimson paint costs extra as it is priced at ₹2.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: