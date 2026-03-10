Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Crosses 6 Lakh Global Sales Milestone

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 10 Mar 2026, 12:36 pm
  • Royal Enfield’s popular mid size cruiser, the Meteor 350, has crossed the 6 lakh global sales milestone since its launch in November 2020. Built on the brand’s modern J series platform, the motorcycle is powered by a 349cc air oil cooled engine.

The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield has announced a major milestone for its popular cruiser, the Meteor 350. The motorcycle has crossed the 6 lakh sales mark globally since its launch in November 2020, underlining its strong popularity among riders in India and across international markets.

Positioned as a relaxed and accessible cruiser, the Meteor 350 has appealed to both experienced motorcyclists and new riders. Its comfortable riding posture, refined engine and easy rideability have helped it establish a strong presence in the mid-size motorcycle segment.

A Key Model in Royal Enfield’s Modern Lineup

The Meteor 350 was the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to be built on the brand’s J series platform. This platform introduced improvements in refinement, reduced vibrations and smoother performance compared to earlier models.

The motorcycle quickly gained traction among riders looking for a cruiser that can handle both daily city commutes and long highway journeys with ease. Its user friendly nature has also helped attract first time buyers to the mid size motorcycle category.

Engine and Features

The Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc air oil cooled single cylinder engine that delivers smooth and tractable performance suited for relaxed cruising. The engine focuses on refinement and ease of riding rather than outright performance, making it well suited for long distance touring as well as everyday use.

The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.

Feature highlights include:

  • Digi analog instrument cluster
  • Tripper navigation pod
  • LED lighting elements
  • Rotary-style switchgear
  • USB Type C fast charging port
  • Assist and slip clutch
  • Adjustable levers

Variants and Pricing

In India, the Meteor 350 is offered in four variants:

  • Fireball
  • Stellar
  • Aurora
  • Supernova

The cruiser is priced between 1,95,546 and 2,15,770 (ex showroom).

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2026, 12:36 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
