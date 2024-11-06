Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched at 3.39 lakh. Key highlights

Royal Enfield has been increasingly focusing on premium motorcycles. This is a reason why the iconic motorcycle manufacturer has been introducing multiple products based on the 650 platform. The auto company has launched the new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 as the fifth motorcycle based on the 650 platform. This motorcycle dons a scrambler character and is based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 . The scrambler-styled motorcycle is available at a starting price of ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), with the pricing range going up to ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650, here are some key facts that you must know.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650: Design & features

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 comes taking design cues from the scramblers of the 1960s and 1970s. The motorcycle looks like a more stripped-down iteration of the Roya Enfield Interceptor 650. It looks like the OEM has kept only the bare essentials while making the motorcycle capable of handling the rough roads.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 comes wearing a new paint scheme, and a scrambler-pattern seat, which are among the distinctive elements of the bike. The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 comes equipped with all-LED lighting. There is a full-colour TFT screen with an in-built navigation system that has been borrowed from the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650: Wheel, brake and suspension

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 gets 43 mm Showa upside-down front forks with 130 mm of travel, while the rear gets new twin shock absorbers with 115 mm of travel. The bike gets a 320 mm large front disc brake, which works on the Interceptor 650. Apart from that it gets the same equipment for braking as the Interceptor 650.

The bike also sports a switchable dual-channel ABS. It runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear multi-spoke wheels wrapped with dual-purpose tyres. The bike has 184 mm of ground clearance, while the seat height has gone up to 830 mm, which is the tallest on any Royal Enfield 650 motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650: Powertrain

Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine that works in the regular Interceptor 650 as well. This engine comes tuned to churn out 47 bhp peak power at 7,150 rpm and 57 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm. The new motorcycles comes generating 5 Nm additional torque than the standard Interceptor 650. For transmission duty, it gets a six-speed gearbox.

