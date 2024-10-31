Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 colour options revealed. Check them out

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is all set to launch on November 5 at the EICMA 2024. While the company has already unveiled the product, Royal Enfield has now disclosed the colour options for the Interceptor Bear 650. It is expected just as other RE models, the prices for each of the colour options of the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will differ.

Royal Enfield has unveiled that the upcoming Interceptor Bear 650 will be available in five distinct colour options. The colour options for the Interceptor based scrambler will include Broadwalk White, Petrol Green, Wild Honey, Golden Shadow, and Two Four Nine.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650: Key highlights

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 shares its underpinning with the Interceptor 650. However, the rear springs of the new motorcycle are different in order to provide increased travel, complemented by upside-down forks at the front. As a scrambler, this motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels and dual-purpose tires.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 has several other elements common to other Royal Enfield 650cc motorcycles. The LED headlights for example will be similar to the ones currently seen on other 650cc bikes from the brand. The turn indicators are also LED and share a design similar to that of the Himalayan 450. Notably, the Bear 650 is equipped with a circular LED tail lamp, in contrast to theHimalayan 450, which has its tail lamp integrated into the turn indicators. The bodywork is designed to be minimalistic, featuring a new side panel.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is equipped with the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled parallel twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft. This engine generates 47 bhp of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission. Additionally, a new single-sided exhaust system may reduce some of the road presence typically associated with dual exhausts; however, the single-sided design is expected to be considerably lighter. Currently, the dual exhausts weight around 10 kgs.

