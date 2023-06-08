Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a head-turning scrambler

Royal Enfield is working on two new scrambler motorcycles, a 450 cc one and a 650 cc one. However, both of these motorcycles will not be launched anytime soon. So, many people have already started modifying their current Interceptor 650 into scramblers . Yes, they are not hard-core scramblers but they have been heavily modified to look like scramblers. Here is one custom build by Neev Motorcycles.

The build is named ‘Katana’ and it is based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the shop also made several mechanical changes to the motorcycle and they made some custom parts as well that were hand-built and CNC cut.

The Katana is now using up-side down forks in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear. The stock Interceptor 650 gets telescopic forks in the front. As of now, only the Super Meteor 650 comes with USD forks from the factory. The front braking hardware has been upgraded to a four-piston caliper whereas the rear assembly stays the same.

The motorcycle is now fitted with a new exhaust system.

The wheels and tyres are also new. The shop has fitted alloy wheels with wheel covers to the motorcycle and the tyres measure 170-60 R17 in the front and rear. They are both tubeless tyres. There is a custom paint job of yellow and black. A few after-market accessories such as LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, exhaust mufflers, grips, mirrors and a tyre hugger were fitted.

Then there are the hand-built parts that were custom-made. The shop made custom fenders, side panels, exhaust system, protective covers, wheel covers, tail tidy, seat with bolt-on backrest, number plate assembly and sump guard. Parts such as the triple tree and handlebar were CNC cut. The instrument cluster is also now repositioned.

There are no changes to the engine apart from the new exhaust. It is the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled unit that produces 48 bhp and 52 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

