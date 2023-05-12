Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a stealthy cafe racer

Royal Enfield took the market by storm with its 650 Twins. The Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer and a spiritual successor to the Continental GT 535. On the other hand, the Interceptor 650 has a less committed riding position so it is more comfortable for riding. Because of this many people have bought an Interceptor 650 and then modified it into a cafe racer because they wanted the iconic looks of cafe racers and the comfort of Interceptor 650.

Here is one Interceptor 650 that has been modified into a cafe racer. The build was done by Eimor Customs and they call this build “Bomber". The shop had to make quite a bit of cosmetic changes because essentially, the Interceptor is a roadster by design.

The motorcycle is now finished in a matte paint scheme of dark blue and silver accents. Several parts like the engine, engine guard, spoked rims and shock absorbers are now blacked-out. To give that cafe racer look, it was important to fit the motorcycle with a cafe-racer seat but there is still some space left for the pillion. However, the shop gave special attention to it by giving a ribbed design.

The modified motorcycle now gets a new paint job.

Then there is the custom build cowl that fits perfectly onto the headlight and completes the cafe racer look. Speaking of the headlight, all the lighting elements on the motorcycle are new. The motorcycle is fitted with bar-end mirrors and exhaust tape as well. That brings us to the new exhausts that the motorcycle is now fitted with. They are significantly slimmer than the stock units that Royal Enfield offers. There are no other changes to the engine or the motorcycle.

Other changes include a chopped-off rear fender for a neater and shorter rear section. The throttle body covers are also finished in black. Moreover, the motorcycle now gets new tyres.

