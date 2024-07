Royal Enfield is prepping to expand its 650 cc motorcycle lineup with the launch of a new scrambler motorcycle. It will be based on the Interceptor 650 which might be the most popular 650 cc motorcycle in the brand's lineup. There is a possibility that the production version of the new motorcycle will be called Interceptor Bear 650. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield will launch the Interceptor Bear at the Motoverse later this year.