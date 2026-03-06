Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Yamaha XSR 155: Which neo-retro should you choose?

The neo-retro segment has become quite interesting lately. Two motorcycles that represent very different approaches to this space are the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Yamaha XSR 155 .

They may not be direct rivals on paper, but the pricing places them in a similar bracket. So if you’re walking into a showroom with around ₹2 lakh in mind and want a retro-style motorcycle, these two will likely appear on your shortlist.

But despite looking similar at first glance, they are very different motorcycles once you start spending time with them.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Yamaha XSR 155: Design

Both bikes follow the classic neo-retro recipe. You get a circular headlamp and tail lamp, a ribbed single-piece seat, and a compact fuel tank that gives the bike a muscular stance.

The Hunter’s tank is metal, while the XSR uses a plastic unit. Visually though, the Hunter feels a little more youthful, largely because of the bright colour options Royal Enfield offers. That said, the XSR has its own appeal and a distinct fan base.

There are a few details on the XSR that could have been executed better. The plastic quality in certain areas feels a bit average, the horn switch is oddly placed above the indicator switch, and the engine bay exposes quite a bit of wiring, you can even see zip ties and tape in some places.

The Hunter isn’t perfect either. The wiring harness behind the handlebar could have been tucked away more neatly.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Yamaha XSR 155: Features

The Hunter 350 gets an LED headlight and taillight, but the turn indicators are still halogen units. The headlight performance itself is not particularly impressive either. Even after the update that introduced the LED unit, the throw at night is still underwhelming.

What the Hunter does well is the instrument cluster. The digi-analogue unit fits the retro theme nicely and is very easy to read. It shows speed, odometer, fuel gauge, gear position indicator and a clock. There’s also Royal Enfield’s Tripper pod for turn-by-turn navigation if you connect your phone.

The XSR 155 takes a different approach with a fully digital circular display. It’s bright, easy to read even in daylight, and shows the rev counter, speed, gear position and odometer. Connectivity is handled through Yamaha’s Y-Connect app.

Where the XSR clearly pulls ahead is with features. It gets LED lighting all around, dual-channel ABS and traction control.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Yamaha XSR 155: Engine

On paper, the power figures are fairly close. The Hunter 350 produces around 20 hp and 27 Nm from its long-stroke single-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The XSR 155 makes about 18 hp from its liquid-cooled engine, which is the same basic unit used in the R15 and MT-15, and it gets a six-speed gearbox. But the way these engines deliver their performance is completely different.

The Hunter relies heavily on torque. The pull in the low and mid-range is strong, which makes city riding very easy. You often find yourself cruising in fourth or even fifth gear at urban speeds, and the bike is happy to chug along without constant gear changes.

Out on the highway, it accelerates strongly until around 80 km/h. Beyond that, the performance starts tapering off and vibrations slowly begin to creep in.

The XSR’s engine behaves very differently. It has a strong low-end as well, so riding at 20–25 km/h in third gear isn’t a problem. But the real performance comes higher up the rev range.

There’s a slightly flat mid-range, but once the revs climb past roughly 6,000–7,000 rpm, the VVA system kicks in and the engine comes alive again. That’s where the bike feels most energetic.

The trade-off is that you have to keep it in the right power band to extract the performance.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Yamaha XSR 155: Ride and comfort

The Hunter’s ride quality improved noticeably after Royal Enfield updated the rear suspension. It now feels more compliant over bumps than before.

The XSR’s suspension is slightly firmer. You do feel bumps, but they’re not sharp enough to become uncomfortable. Where the two differ more noticeably is ergonomics.

The Hunter’s riding position is neutral with slightly rear-set footpegs and a wide handlebar. It feels compact and easy to manage, and the 790 mm seat height makes it accessible for shorter riders as well.

The XSR’s riding triangle is a little more committed. The footpegs are further rear-set and the seat is slightly firmer, which can make longer commutes tiring. For shorter rides though, it works just fine.

Seat height is also higher at 810 mm, which may be slightly challenging for shorter riders. Weight is another big difference. The Hunter tips the scales at 181 kg, which means moving it around in a parking lot requires some effort. The XSR, at just 137 kg, feels noticeably lighter and more agile.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Yamaha XSR 155: Verdict

Both motorcycles sit in a similar price range of around ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yamaha XSR 155 is a great option for newer riders or anyone looking for a lightweight, fuel-efficient motorcycle that is easy to handle and fun to ride.

The Hunter 350 appeals to a different kind of rider. If you want a torquey engine, relaxed city performance and the character that comes with the Royal Enfield badge, it remains a very compelling choice.

Ultimately, these two bikes cater to slightly different riding styles. And the moment you take them both for a test ride, it becomes pretty clear which one suits you better.

