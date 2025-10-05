Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Which one suits you best

Two bikes, two distinct mindsets. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin share the same price segment, but they appeal to riders with different personalities. The Hunter embodies a heritage and minimalist feel that Royal Enfield has established its brand around, while the Ronin goes down a more cutting-edge path, combining neo-retro lines with a contemporary, technology-infused approach.

Both the bikes are aimed at urban riders wanting want something accessible, stylish and capable for everyday use. If you’re caught between the two, here’s a closer look at how they compare.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Retro variant, going up to about ₹1.67 lakh for the top Metro Rebel trim. It’s a deliberate attempt to make the RE brand more accessible while offering a compact city-friendly package.

In contrast, the TVS Ronin starts at ₹1.25 lakh, stretching up to ₹1.59 lakh for the top variant. That slight price advantage gives TVS a bit more flexibility, particularly for buyers seeking a more tech-oriented package without crossing the ₹1.6 lakh mark.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Specifications

The Hunter 350 uses Royal Enfield’s J-series 349cc engine, producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. It’s a familiar setup, tuned for a relaxed and torquey ride rather than outright pace. The weight, at around 181 kg, lends it stability but also makes it less flickable in tight city conditions.

TVS, on the other hand, equips the Ronin with a 225.9cc, oil-cooled engine developing 20 bhp and 19.93 Nm of torque. It’s lighter at 159 kg and feels more responsive in stop-go traffic. The combination of lower kerb weight and sharper throttle response gives it a more approachable personality for newer riders.

Both bikes top out at around 120 kmph, but they deliver performance differently, the Hunter prefers a steady thump, while the Ronin rewards quick transitions and nimble handling.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Features

Where the Hunter stays true to its minimalist roots, the Ronin leans on tech to make a point. Royal Enfield offers an analog-digital instrument cluster with Tripper navigation on select variants, along with dual-channel ABS, a USB port, and LED tail lamps. It’s simple, functional, and familiar.

The TVS Ronin, by contrast, is feature-rich for its segment. It gets a fully digital display with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and riding modes (Urban and Rain) that alter ABS response. Upside-down front forks and a monoshock rear setup also give it a more modern ride character compared to the Hunter’s traditional telescopic and twin-shock arrangement.

