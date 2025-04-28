Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350: Your guide to choose between these two

Royal Enfield has launched the 2025 Hunter 350 in India, which comes priced from ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). While the pricing of the base variant of this motorcycle has not changed, the higher trims have gotten dearer by ₹7,000. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in three different trim options - Retro, Dapper, and Rebel. While the Retro variant is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Dapper and Rebel trims come priced at ₹1.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹1.82 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Honda CB350 comes priced higher than new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and offers slightly better power and torque output.

Besides the other changes made to the motorcycle, the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also available in three new colour schemes, taking the total number of colour choices to six across variants. The retro-themed motorcycle has received a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates. These include an LED headlamp and tripper navigation pod, and a USB Type-C charging port.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sits in a segment that witnessed a massive demand from consumers, which increased significantly in recent years, owing to the rising preference of Indian riders towards premium and high-performance machines. Buoyed by this demand, several two-wheeler giants have launched their respective products in this segment. While Royal Enfield holds a large chunk of this segment, other players also have their stake. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes to revamp its competition with rivals like the Honda CB350.

Here is a price and specification comparison between the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Honda CB350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350: Price

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced between ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹1.82 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. On the other hand, the Honda CB350 is available in two different variants and comes priced between ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda CB350 clearly comes priced higher than even the top trim of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350: Specifications

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 continues to come powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that produces 19.72 bhp peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, the Honda CB350 is powered by a 348.36 cc single-cylinder engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 20.78 bhp peak power and 29.5 Nm of maximum torque.

The Honda CB350 offers slightly better power and torque output compared to the newly introduced 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

