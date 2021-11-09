Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spotted in clearest image yet, new features confirmed

After the Meteor 350 and the new-gen Classic, Royal Enfield is looking forward to a range of new motorcycles which are slated to go on sale in India in 2021. While the spy images of prototype of road-oriented Himalayan have been surfaced online in the recent past, the company also has Hunter 350 in the pipeline which has been spotted in clear images once again.

It will be based on the same engine and platform as the Meteor 350. This means that expect the same J-platform inside the Hunter which will use a 349 cc engine producing 22 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is likely to include a five-speed unit.

As per the spy video description, the spotted prototype was seen doing triple digit speeds at ease. Though unconfirmed officially, expect the motorcycle to sport a lighter overall weight in comparsion to the pre-existing Meteor 350 and the new Classic 350.

The Hunter 350 will come with a semi-digital console with Tripper navigation system. Previously, the same feature was also offered in Classic 350 and the Himalayan 2021.

The Hunter 350 could also come out to be the most addordable offering in the segment. Thus it may not get fancy LED DRLs, blinkers etc. When launched, it will be a rival to the likes of the Honda CB 350 RS which was introduced in the Indian market earlier this year. Expect an ex-showroom price close to ₹1.70 lakh.