Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 5 lakh sales milestone

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was a blockbuster right from its launch and the motorcycle has now achieved a new milestone with sales crossing the 500,000 mark. The Hunter 350 went on sale in August 2022 as the brand’s most accessible offering and managed to cross the half-a-million sales figure in less than 2.5 years. It’s one of the fastest-selling Royal Enfield motorcycles ever.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Sales Milestone

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was quick to climb the sales ladder right from the start. The motorcycle crossed the one lakh sales mark within six months of launch, while the two lakh sales mark was achieved in less than a year by July 2023. The last three lakh units have been sold in 18 months since.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the brand's most accessible offering priced between ₹ 1.50 lakh and ₹ 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) (Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield says the Hunter 350 has been extremely successful in India and globally appealing across diverse markets. The company says the motorcycle has been quite popular in Tier II and III markets, apart from the major metros. It is also available across several major markets including the APAC region, Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking on the Hunter 350’s new sales milestone, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield said, “The Hunter 350 has truly redefined what it means to ride in urban and dynamic environments. Reaching the 500,000 sales milestone in a short time is a reflection of the immense love and trust of our customers for the Hunter 350. An ever-growing vibrant community of passionate riders of Hunter 350 have made it a disruptor in the mid-size motorcycle segment. We thank all our customers who continue to motivate us in creating motorcycles that inspire exploration, self-expression, and the joy of riding. Royal Enfield will be celebrating this milestone conducting rides along with the Hunter 350 customers across geographies reinforcing our commitment to ride more and ride pure!."

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the same J-Series platform that underpins the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 but the bike has been designed to appeal to younger buyers in a roadster format. Its pricing starting at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) has made it a much easier entry-point into the Royal Enfield family, while the positioning is further accentuated by the lighter kerb weight, funky aesthetics with the retro flare, and a more agile motorcycle overall. While the motorcycle has been appreciated for its nimbleness, its stiff rear suspension has been a point of concern for many users. The company is said to be working on an updated version of the Hunter 350, which could see this issue being resolved. The updated RE Hunter is likely to arrive by the end of this year or by 2026.

