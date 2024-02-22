Royal Enfield hosts a ride across 40 cities to mark 1 year of Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield recently celebrated one year of Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market. In celebration of this milestone, 2,000 Super Meteor customers took part in the celebratory ride that was hosted across 41 cities in India. The Super Meteor 650 is the flagship motorcycle for Royal Enfield. It is priced between ₹3.59 lakh and ₹3.73 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The most recent update that was done to the Super Meteor 650 was the addition of ‘Wingman’. It is essentially a connected vehicle solution from the brand. The Wingman feature will be integrated into the Royal Enfield application that is available on both Android and iOS devices.

The Wingman comes with telematics hardware, which provides vital real-time information about the motorcycle’s health to the rider. There is a simple, interactive dashboard through which the rider is able to get critical updates about fuel level, battery status and service alerts. There are also security features such as engine on/off alerts, GPS-enabled location tracking, last parked location tracking and walk-to-my-motorcycle feature. The application also shows data about the daily rides, riding patterns and trip information such as the ride routes, max speed, average speed etc, including sudden braking and sudden acceleration notifications.

Royal Enfield is also offering Grid Support with real-time guidance and vehicle alerts. Basically, the manufacturer will offer service support and roadside assistance to the riders. There is a dedicated customer support for Grid Support and riders can also choose to call the GRID Support at the click of a button in the app in case of any assistance.

The Super Meteor 650 uses the same engine that is doing duty on other 650 cc motorcycles. Speaking about the Super Meteor 650 on its first anniversary, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, CCO, Royal Enfield, said "One year of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 marks a significant milestone in our journey. We are thrilled to see the passion and excitement it has ignited among riders worldwide. The Super Meteor, we believe, is an amazing cruiser and truly best in its category. This celebration, and number of riders participating in the ride, is a testament to the fact that Super Meteor 650 truly embodies the spirit of exploration and cruising, inspiring riders to seek new horizons and create unforgettable memories on the open road."

