Triumph Scrambler 400 X unveiled: 5 things to know

Triumph has just unveiled its new motorcycles globally. There is the Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400. These new motorcycles will be built by Bajaj Auto. The Scrambler 400 X is expected to be positioned slightly above the Speed 400. As the name suggests, the Scrambler 400 X will be a scrambler whereas the Speed 400 is a neo-roadster. Here are five things that one should know about the Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Looks

The Scrambler 400 X looks like a scaled-down version of the Scrambler 900. It gets a sculpted fuel tank, a grille on the headlamp, handguards, radiator and sump guard, a long front mudguard and a handlebar brace. It will be sold in three colour options, there will be Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black and Phantom Black and Silver Ice options. The motorcycle also gets a distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Hardware

The Scrambler 400 X is using perimeter frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. It is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front with 150 mm of travel and at the rear, there is a gas-charged monoshock with 150 mm of travel and pre-load adjustment. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Specifications

The engine on the 400 X is an all-new 398.15 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Features

In terms of features, the Scrambler 400 X comes equipped with an analogue speedometer with LCD screen, all LED lighting, switchable ABS, switchable traction control, ride-by-wire and immobiliser.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X shares its underpinnings with the Street 400.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Launch and price

The Scrambler 400 X will be showcased in India on July 5th. It is expected to be priced at around ₹3.10 lakh ex-showroom.

