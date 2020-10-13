Royal Enfield Himalayan BS 6 enters Philippines, price converts to 4.51 lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS 6 has been launched in the market of the Philippines at PHP 299,000 which converts to ₹4.51 lakh. With the latest update, the motorcycle has received a number of new colour options as well as new features including switchable ABS and hazard switch.

Apart from the previously offered Granite Black, Snow White, and Sleet Gray colours, the motorcycle now also gets additional options such as Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Gravel Gray colours in the market.

In terms of the mechanical specifications, the biggest change include the newly updated BS 6 engine. Its 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor has been tweaked as per the latest emission norms. The engine delivers 24.5 bhp of maximum power and 32 Nm of peak torque. The transmission unit also remains the same 5-speed unit.

In the Indian market the motorcycle currently retails at ₹1,91,401 onwards and the pricing extends up to ₹1,95,990 for the top-of-the line Rock Red scheme.

Updated pricing of the Indian-spec Himalayan:

- Granite Black: ₹1,91,401

- Snow White: ₹1,91,401

- Sleet Grey: ₹1,94,155

- Gravel Grey: ₹1,94,155

- Lake Blue: ₹1,95,990

- Rock Red: ₹1,95,990

In a similar update, the Argentinean police has added Himalayan to the fleet. Argentina has also become the first country in RE's modern history to assemble and produce bikes from Royal Enfield. The plant assembles three RE models - Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. (More details here)