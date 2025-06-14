Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: What we know so far?

Royal Enfield recently dropped the images of the bigger twin-cylinder Himalayan, alongside the Him-E electric ADV, on its social media handles. The motorcycle giant has been working on a new generation of middleweight motorcycles, and the ‘Himalayan 750’ is likely to debut not only as a bigger adventure tourer but also with a larger-capacity twin-cylinder engine. Here’s a quick lowdown on what we know so far about the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750.

The bigger Royal Enfield Himalayan will get a bigger half-fairing and a taller windscreen. while sporting a familiar round LED headlamp

1. Familiar Style, Larger Fairing

The spy shots of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 reveal an identical design, with the overall styling identical to the Himalayan 450. The round LED headlamp and a tower-style design are instantly recognisable, but you now have a larger half-fairing running across the sides. The fuel tank appears to be larger, and the model sports a taller windscreen. The round TFT instrument console seems to have been carried over from the current offering. The Himi 750 also gets new trapezoidal mirrors instead of the round mirrors seen on the Himi 450. The model also gets an upswept exhaust, albeit quite different from the one on the Interceptor Bear 650.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will ride on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup with tubeless spoked wheels

2. New Wheel Setup, Bigger Brakes

The upcoming Himalayan 750 will ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, instead of the 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup on the 452 cc version. These are likely to be tubeless wheels from the start. The new wheel sizes appear to be more inclined towards touring, but it needs to be seen if a 21-inch front wheel version will be available later. The braking system will receive an upgrade as well, with twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. The disc sizes are also likely to be larger. Expect switchable dual-channel ABS, while RE could add other electronic aids like traction control on the bike.

The Himalayan 750 will be underpinned by a new frame and will get a larger displacement motor likely based on the current 648 cc twin-cylinder mill

3. Bigger Capacity Engine

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is expected to be powered by a larger capacity engine, up from the 648 cc parallel-twin motor powering the brand’s 650 range. While Royal Enfield has not disclosed the displacement of the new motor, it is expected to be larger in cubic capacity and will continue to be an air and oil-cooled unit. The current motor develops about 46.7 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The new larger displacement engine will pack more power and torque in comparison, improving the bike’s touring ability overall.

The test mule shows the USD forks finished in gold and a radially mounted brake master cylinder, and an upswept exhaust

4. New Cycle Parts

The new Himalayan 750 will feature upside-down (USD) front forks and a monoshock setup at the rear. Expect longer travel on both ends. The test mule shows the USD forks finished in gold and a radially mounted brake master cylinder. The adventure tourer will be underpinned by an all-new frame and subframe, which will be able to accommodate the bigger engine and other cycle parts.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 appears closer to production, and is likely to make a global debut in a few months

5. Global Debut Likely This Year

Royal Enfield is tight-lipped about when the new Himalayan 750 will make its global debut, but the middleweight adventure tourer appears to be closer to its market debut and could arrive as early as this year. We can expect the bike to be revealed globally in a few months, possibly at EICMA 2025 in November. More details on the Himalayan 750 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

