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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Unveiled With Five Colour Options

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 unveiled with five colour options

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2026, 14:04 pm
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  • Royal Enfield has revealed the Himalayan 750 with cruise control, traction control, TPMS and five colour options ahead of its EICMA 2026 debut.

The Himalayan 750 will be most expensive motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup.
The Himalayan 750 will be most expensive motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
EMI starting at just
₹6,300/ month
Check Eligibility

Royal Enfield has officially revealed the Himalayan 750, offering the first clear look at its upcoming flagship adventure motorcycle ahead of its global debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy. The new motorcycle will become the largest-displacement model in Royal Enfield's current line-up and will sit above the Himalayan 450.

The Himalayan 750 has been spotted testing on several occasions over the past year. The latest official images confirm some of the key features and equipment that will be offered on the motorcycle. However, the complete technical specifications, including engine output and torque figures, are expected to be announced at EICMA, which begins on November 3, 2026.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine and features

As its name suggests, the Himalayan 750 will be powered by a new engine in the 750cc category. It is expected to use a parallel-twin configuration, marking a departure from the single-cylinder engines used by the Himalayan 411 and Himalayan 450. Royal Enfield has not disclosed the exact displacement or performance figures yet.

The new adventure motorcycle will come equipped with cruise control, traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and adjustable suspension. These additions are expected to make it better suited to long-distance touring, while also bringing more rider assistance technology to the Himalayan range. The motorcycle will come with cruise control switches on the right-hand switchgear.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Five colour options and wheel choices

The Himalayan 750 will be offered in five colour options: Antarctic Silver, Siberia White, Viking Bronze, Tectonic Black and Aztec Green. It will also be available with two wheel configurations. While the Tectonic Black and Aztec Green versions are shown with alloy wheels, the Antarctic Silver, Siberia White and Viking Bronze versions get tubeless cross-spoke wheels.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: India launch expected in November

Royal Enfield is expected to announce the complete specifications of the Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2026. The motorcycle is also expected to make its India debut at Motoverse 2026 in Goa, scheduled to take place towards the end of November.

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First Published Date: 02 Nov 2026, 14:04 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 adventure tourer

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